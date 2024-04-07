Max Verstappen triumphed in the Japanese Grand Prix, securing his 57th career victory and marking a third consecutive Red Bull one-two finish of the Formula One season. The race was halted for half an hour due to a collision between Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon on the first lap.

Verstappen dominated, finishing 12 seconds ahead of teammate Sergio Perez, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc following. Verstappen expressed satisfaction with his performance, attributing his success to flawless pit stops and strategy.

Perez acknowledged the team’s momentum and his personal improvement at the Suzuka circuit, where he had struggled the previous year. The race saw Verstappen securing the lead early on and maintaining it after the red flag restart.

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team encountered difficulties with tire wear, resulting in a seventh-place finish for Hamilton and ninth for his teammate, George Russell. McLaren’s Lando Norris claimed fifth place, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso finished sixth.

The championship now moves to Shanghai for the Chinese Grand Prix, featuring the first sprint race of the season. Verstappen anticipates the challenge, aiming for his first victory in China.