The leader of the ruling party DUI, Ali Ahmeti, met on Wednesday in the party’s headquarters in Tetovo with the Kosovan Minister of Transport. Ahmeti claims that Minister Liban Aliu came to meet with him at the request of Kosovan PM Albin Kurti.

The goal of the meeting, according to Ahmeti, was to discuss the realization of the highway connection between Tetovo and Prizren, which is beneficial for both countries.

“Minister Aliu came with the best intentions to continue the communication and the cooperation, in the interest of both our countries”, Ahmeti said.