There is no other case in the entire world for a leader of a small party – one of the many in the country – to negotiate the construction of a highway with the transport minister of another country, ex-finance minister Xhevdat Hajredini commented on the meeting between DUI’s leader Ali Ahmeti and the Kosovan Transport Minister Liburn Aliun to discuss the implementation phases for the highway Teovo – Prizren.

” In normal countries, the realization of any infrastructural projects is debated among the competent institutions, not with leaders of political parties. Ali Ahmeti is poorly executing even his MP duties”, Hajredini wrote.

Hajredini also points out that Ahemti, who is 20 years in power, still lives in a neighborhood without fecal sanitation.