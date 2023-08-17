With SDS and DUI in power, there will be no Macedonian universities among the 1,000 on the Shanghai Ranking Authority this year, too, VMRO-DPMNE reacts.

“While the regional universities climb up on the list of the best 1,000, there is not even one Macedonian university on that list. SDS is the party that promised a better student standard, better studying conditions, quality education, a student city, and much more. Six years later, they didn’t fulfill anything they promised, to the contrary, they destroyed even those few things that were functional in our educational system. Young people leave the country in ever larger numbers because the system is completely falling apart. A restart is necessary, and new policies, which will bring changes and results”, the VMRO-DPMNE statement reads.