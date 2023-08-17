Ahead of Friday’s session of Parliament on the constitutional amendments, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani addressed the MPs in an open letter Thursday, stating that their decision will determine whether the country will continue negotiations or bring them to a long-lasting standstill without guarantees of success.

“Friday will mark the beginning of the discussion that will be followed by the vote on the second most important decision that any parliamentary composition has ever had to make in the history of the country’s independence – after NATO membership, the realization of the country’s second strategic goal to join the progressive European family of countries. On Friday, you will decide Macedonia’s European future, a future that we are working towards and which all governments in the past 30 years have worked towards. It is up to you whether we will resume EU negotiations by adopting the constitutional amendments, or bring them to a long-lasting standstill, until some new opportunity, without any guarantees for success, encourages the process of foreign passports for the citizens who are looking for a European future for themselves,” wrote Minister Osmani.

Each person and politician emphasized Osmani would be glad to be remembered by history for acting in the right way when this is most important. To be remembered for being on the right side, for not doubting the decision which helps the country to move forward and the people within it to have a better life. “I, personally, do not think that with this amendment to the Constitution, we will make any mistakes, on the contrary, we will begin a new chapter of development and stability for our citizens,” wrote the Minister.

In his letter, the Foreign Minister assured that the amendments will not change anything regarding the position of the Bulgarians in the country and the rights which they currently possess and are guaranteed by the Constitution. “This amendment,” he added, “gives us an opportunity to prove to the Republic of Bulgaria and the world that they are not discriminated against because this is the reality.”

“This is an opportunity to take away all arguments and then rush towards the reform processes that are the most important for our citizens and are in our best interest. With the amendment to the Constitution, it will become clear that besides the Macedonian people, a part of the Bulgarian people live in this country as well and are separate. And finally, I responsibly state that we are not doing this under the dictate of Bulgaria nor because of blackmail. This is a compromise in the negotiations after their memorandum to the EU, denying the Macedonian language and nation, did not receive the support of the member states. A compromise with which we safeguarded the Macedonian language and identity,” wrote Osmani in his letter to the MPs.

“I believe, and I know,” added Osmani, “that you all want the country to become a member of the Union composed of the most democratic and wealthiest states in the world, which guarantees peace, democratic development, and economic prosperity.”

“In the process of negotiations, we aimed to protect and strengthen the Macedonian language and the Macedonian national identity. I responsibly claim that we succeeded. For the first time, the Macedonian language was recognized and adopted in the Council of the EU by the member-states and is unequivocally a part of the European languages. No one can dispute that fact,” said Osmani.

The FM noted he understands all those who fear other potential attempts to negate and impose new bilateral conditions while assuring that questions of identity and history are not a part of the negotiations.

“With utmost responsibility, I claim that the questions of identity and history are not a part of the roadmaps and benchmarks that the opening and closing of negotiations depends on. With this amendment to the Constitution, we will only strengthen our international position and bolster international support for our goals. Through negotiations, our opportunities to continue to promote and improve the Macedonian national uniqueness, history, and culture will be significantly better and strengthened,” stressed the Foreign Minister.