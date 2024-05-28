VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski addressed the Parliament today, during its inaugural session. Mickoski, who is expected to be given mandate to form the next Government, said that he will focus on reforms, economic growth and the rule of law – particularly in fighting crime and corruption.

Those exhibitionists who lack ideas and just try to humiliate and malign all around them, after we gave them an opportunity to stand behind our policies, that were supported by half a millions citizens, Macedonians, Turks, Albanians, Roma, and all others, Mickoski said, referencing the Levica party, which practically took the role of opposition in the new Parliament, as SDSM and DUI avoided the discussion.