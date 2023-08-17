According to the Postal Agency in a press release, international shipping and mailing services will cost higher as of September.

Postal service companies will charge more for delivering letters, postcards, printed materials, and small packages worldwide, the release said, citing higher costs as a reason.

Also, the release noted that some postage prices had not changed over the past six to twenty years.

According to the Postal Agency, the country’s shipping and mailing services would still be among the cheapest in the region.