As of midnight, the price of fuels will go up by MKD2 per liter, said the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on Thursday.

The new price of EUROSUPER BS-95 will be MKD 84.5 per liter, EUROSUPER BS-98 will be sold at MKD 86.5, EURODIESEL – MKD 74.5, and extra light household oil – MKD 73.5 per liter.

The ERC’s decision also increases the retail price of Mazut M-1 by MKD 1,337 to MKD 42,338.