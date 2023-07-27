The citizens’ bank account funds are secure and available at any moment, said the National Bank of Macedonia on Thursday afternoon, following reports that the services provided through Visa and MasterCard cards are not operational.

“In line with the information from the press release of the Macedonian Banking Association, the National Bank informs the public that the temporary unavailability of a portion of services from the cards is related to the systems of Visa and MasterCard. Until the issues are overcome, the clients can use the necessary banking services in all bank subsidiaries without interruption,” said the press release.

The Bank said they are monitoring the situation and are in constant communication with the relevant institutions and corporate banks, in order to quickly overcome the issues.

Earlier on Thursday, the Macedonian Banking Association said a portion of the services provided through MasterCard and Visa cards are not operational at ATMs or in trade, but that bank clients can withdraw funds in all bank subsidiaries across the country.