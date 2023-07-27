The directors of the Customs Administrations of the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Albani, Stevan Bogoev and Genti Gazheli, signed on Thursday at the border crossing Kjafasan – Kjaftane the last protocol for the implementation of the Agreement to Establish Joint Border Crossing between the two countries.

By signing the Protocol, the final preparations for introducing a one-stop-shop on this border crossing are completed, which will provide for more efficient and facilitated border formalities.