The Platform of Civil Organizations for Fighting against Corruption demands the resignation of the Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Jovevski. The Platform bases its demand on the information included in the IRL documentary on the Tetovo Hospital fire, Murder in Tetovo, which revealed that Jovevski didn’t complete the investigation and didn’t take German expertise into consideration.

They additionally point to the fact that the Public Prosecution still investigates possible corruption in the public acquisition in this case, despite the deadline for the investigation, according to Article 301 of the Law on Criminal Procedures, has passed a long time ago.

“Besides that, the Prosecution didn’t offer any explanation as to why the deadline has been prolonged several times, as well as why, despite the prolongation, there are still no results”, the Platform asked.