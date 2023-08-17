Migrant injured in train electrocution near Skopje Macedonia 17.08.2023 / 19:07 An illegal migrant was badly injured near Skopje yesterday afternoon, when he was electrocuted while riding on a train vagon. The man is treated in the St. Naum hospital in downtown Skopje. dracevomigrantelectrocution Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 02.07.2023 Migrant electrocuted near Gevgelija Macedonia 16.05.2022 Afghan migrant stabbed to death in Gevgelija Macedonia 09.03.2022 Tragedy near Skopje: Mother and daughter died of electrocution Macedonia News “Joveski should be removed for covering up the Deutsche Telekom scandal” Mickoski: There will be no constitutional amendments under Bulgarian dictate Gashi, Mexhiti, and Kasami demand discussion on Albanian language and corruption, alongside constitutional changes Marichikj: Constitutional changes to be adopted if we wish the country well, instead of isolation Relative of Strumica Mayor Kostadinov buys an influential regional TV station The Platform against Corruption demands resignation from Ljubomir Jovevski Postage prices higher as of September MoFA Osmani in a letter to the MPs begs them to include the Bulgars to the Constitution .
