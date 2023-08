An in law of Strumica Mayor Kostadin Kostadinov bought the regional VIS television. The TV station was supportive of the ruling SDSM party, and now this editorial policy will be formally fortified.

Owner Janko Micev sold the station that airs in the region of Strumica to Vasko Jordanov and Nikola Milusev. Milusev is the husband of Kostadinov’s sister. Kostadinov is seen as lieutenant of former Prime Minister and SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev.