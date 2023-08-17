If we really wish the country well, and if we really want to fulfill our goal of EU membership by 2030, now is the time to demonstrate this through actions, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs, Bojan Marichikj, told Civil Media in an interview Thursday ahead of tomorrow’s session of Parliament on the constitutional amendments.

The Deputy PM said now is not the time for populism, and that the opposition’s blockades are bringing isolation and uncertainty to the country, as well as leaving room for the influence of third parties.

“Running away from statesmanlike decisions and not participating in the most important national process only complicates and slows down the country’s progress, and distances us from the European perspective. If the opposition doesn’t become proactive and doesn’t provide its support for the constitutional amendments then the outcome is clear, we stop here and once again we will be stuck in the EU’s waiting room. And this isn’t good for anyone, and shouldn’t be anyone’s goal for any reason, least of all a political reason,” said Marichikj.

The country, he said, is now at a stage when EU membership is within reach by the end of the decade, an opportunity that mustn’t be missed.

“The goal of all of us should now be to remain on the European path and add Macedonia to the new enlargement package which will include Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and Western Balkan countries. That is why the constitutional amendments must be adopted by the end of November, so we can remain within the process and secure continuity in the EU negotiations. The longer we remain outside the process, the worse it will be for the economy, and the overall atmosphere in the country, and more and more young people will leave the country. This will further weaken the trust in the institutions and threaten the stability and prosperity of the country, and I am certain that no one wants that, which is why I believe that we will manage to fulfill our shared tasks on the path to EU membership,” said Marichikj.