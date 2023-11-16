On Thursday, René Troccaz, France’s Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, met with Bojan Marichikj, Deputy PM for European Affairs, to discuss current events, the screening process, reforms, and the EU membership path.

According to a news statement from the Secretariat for European Affairs, Marichikj and Troccaz concurred that Macedonia’s best option is to integrate into Europe. It goes on to say that Macedonia’s achievement of its strategic goal of complete Union membership depends greatly on France’s voice.

According to the press release, “interlocutors agreed that both countries remain committed to Macedonia’s European prospects, stability in the Western Balkans, and Europe.”