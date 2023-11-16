Renowned Macedonian actor Meto Jovanovski passed away at 77. Born in 1946 in Pancharevo village, near Pehchevo, he graduated from the National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts in Sofia, Bulgaria in 1971. Starting at the National Theatre in Shtip, he swiftly became a prominent figure in Macedonia’s theatre scene. His impactful career spanned leading roles in films like Tattoo, Before the Rain, and The Great Water, among others. Jovanovski garnered multiple awards for his contributions to theater, film, and television, including the prestigious “St. Clement of Ohrid,” “October 11,” and “November 13” awards. Additionally, he received honors such as the “Golden Clapper” award in Belgrade, the “Milton Manaki” award four times, the “Petre Prlicko” award, and the “Vojdan Chernodrinski” lifetime achievement award. His legacy was further recognized with a lifetime achievement award at the 2022 Balkan Panorama Film Festival in Izmir.