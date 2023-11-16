Following a coordinated operation by the countries’ police agencies, the international transport of 85 kg of marijuana was thwarted, resulting in the arrest of four individuals and the issuance of an arrest warrant for a Greek national by Greece.

At Belasica Mountain on Wednesday, police pursued a tractor and a motorcycle that were heading for the Greek border. The Ministry of Interior released a press release stating that the police sector for illicit trafficking in narcotics, firearms, and dangerous materials had contacted with the Greek counterpart institution due to suspicions of a drug trafficking operation.The collaborative efforts resulted in a car with Greek registration plates being halted by the Kilkis police department, who discovered and confiscated 54 bags holding 85 kg of marijuana.

Furthermore, four Strumica residents, ages 29, 33, 34, and 38, were found and taken into custody by the Strumica police sector. They will face the appropriate charges.