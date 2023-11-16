US Assistant Secretary of Defense Celeste Wallander emphasized the unity and friendship within the U.S.–Adriatic Charter (A5) for a peaceful Europe respecting freedom and the rule of law. This commitment was reiterated during discussions in Skopje, highlighting solidarity with Ukraine and the importance of shared defense cooperation. Wallander urged actions to make peace a reality globally, not just an aspiration. Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska echoed these sentiments, emphasizing regional cooperation for security and the integration of Southeast European countries into Euro-Atlantic structures. Petrovska emphasized support for aspirant countries and condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Both anticipate reaffirming these commitments at the next ministerial meeting in Albania in 2024. The A5 members, formed to aid NATO integration, have seen success with four of the five becoming NATO members. This alliance, originating in 2003, expanded in 2008 to include Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina to support their Euro-Atlantic aspirations.
