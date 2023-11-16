The government is preparing a new campaign in which it will affirm and promote EU membership and the benefits that the citizens will have. This conviction will cost the citizens 350,000 euros.

The contract was already signed a week ago, it weighs 18 and a half million denars, and the Skopje company “Vertigo NME” should create a slogan, logo design, graphic standards, communication and creative strategy, billboard design, promotional videos and video animations, web banners. , graphic solutions for social networks, PR strategies.The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, was not in the mood to talk about the campaign yesterday, but a few days ago he threatened to publish the names of those who were against the EU. A few months ago, the government campaigned that “We are the EU” and during the referendum on the name said we should support a name change for free health services in Europe.