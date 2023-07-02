Migrant electrocuted near Gevgelija Macedonia 02.07.2023 / 21:56 An illegal migrant was electrocuted while climbing a cargo train near Gevgelija. The man was found yesterday afternoon. He was treated in Gevgelija, which is a city on the border with Greece and part of the main migrant route through the Balkans. Gevgelijamigrantelectrocuted Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 27.04.2023 Details emerge about the tragic death of a young migrant from Sierra Leone on the border with Greece Macedonia 06.03.2023 20 migrants – most of them from Congo – stopped near Gevgelija Macedonia 16.05.2022 Afghan migrant stabbed to death in Gevgelija Macedonia News Mexhiti: The elections in DUI were a farce Ahmeti could be brought down by the wiretaps hidden by Zoran Zaev Ahmeti offers to be the first DUI official who will be investigated for corruption State Department syas the US will cooperate with Macedonia in the fight against corruption Mickoski’s rating increased after SDSM tried to use the meeting of party leaders for political gain Nikoloski: Nearly all politicians in the SDSM and DUI leadership are corrupt Moroccan migrants arrested after they entered the Skopje barracks Mitrovski: Prosecutors overstepped their powers in the latest Skopje 2014 investigation .
