Afghan migrant stabbed to death in Gevgelija Macedonia 16.05.2022 / 17:55 A 24 year old man from Afghanistan was found dead near a bridge in Gevgelija, close to the border with Greece. The man was stabbed to death. His body was found yesterday evening. Police is investigating the murder.
