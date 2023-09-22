In September, salaries for workers in primary and secondary education will experience a 15 percent increase. The accord was sealed last Friday by Jakim Nedelkov, the president of the Independent Trade Union for Education, Science, and Culture (SONK), and Jeton Shaqiri, the Minister of Education and Science.

Announcing this development on Facebook, the Trade Union leader stated, “Salaries in primary and secondary education will see a substantial 15 percent rise come September. We are also progressing with the signing of collective agreements covering primary, secondary, and higher education.”

In accordance with the General Collective Agreement for public sector employees, education staff will see a 10 percent salary boost in September. Furthermore, an additional 5 percent increase was agreed upon during negotiations between SONK and the Ministry of Education, providing them with a total of 15 percent in salary increments.