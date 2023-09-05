One of the many indicators of this government’s incompetence in all spheres of public life is the fact that three years in a row the students do not receive their legally guaranteed school textbooks.

The parents will once again have to bear significant expenses for photocopying the textbooks, so their children will at least have something to learn from.

This is unacceptable even for some African countries. It is obvious that the children’s education is deliberately destroyed, hence there must be accountability for the responsible.

VMRO-DPMNE appeals to all competent institutions to undertake urgent measures to punish all responsible for this catastrophic situation in the educational system.