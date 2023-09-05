The draft resolution on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising and the Krushevo Republic is on Tuesday’s 125th parliamentary session agenda. many experts claim that it is too late.

The history professor, Ilija Velev, asks what is the logic behind a Macedonian political declaration in the Parliament a whole month after the jubilee when the government didn’t finance any form of dignified marking of the jubilee – no central scientific gathering, no adequate monography or collections of works, no documentary, no exhibitions, etc.