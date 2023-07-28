The Macedonian Expatriates’ Matrix organizes a scientific conference on August 1, 2023, on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising. The conference will include a debate, in which Macedonians from Bulgaria will take part, speaking about their engagement for the Macedonian cause in Bulgaria and the Golgota they have suffered because of that.

“The Ilinden Uprising is the only, the largest, and the bloodiest presentation of the Macedonian population’s demand not to be manipulated, but to independently sacrifice for their dream – their own state. The fact that NO ONE and NO FOREIGN COUNTRY ever tried to help the Macedonians during the uprising”, the Macedonian Expatriates’ Matrix informs.

This is also the only serious event marking the 120th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising in the whole country.