The soccer team from Bulgaria, Levski, which on Thursday evening played a match against the Macedonian soccer champion Shkupi in Skopje, chanted “Macedonia is Bulgarian” and “Shiptar cunts” (Shiptar is a very offensive word for the ethnic Albanians).

The public now asks if the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is also an ethnic Albanian and who apologized to the Bulgarian authorities multiple times, for much lesser incidents, will now demand an explanation from his Bulgarian colleague?