OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani addressed Thursday in Budapest the Ambassador’s Council of Hungary, organized by the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Foreign Minister Osmani spoke about Macedonia’s OSCE Chairpersonship challenges and cooperation toward achieving peace and stability on the European continent as soon as possible.

Osmani also presented to the Hungarian top diplomats the perspectives and challenges of the country’s European integration process and thanked them for their exceptional diplomatic cooperation and support.

As part of his working visit to Hungary, the foreign minister also met with his Hungarian counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

Their meeting reaffirmed the excellent bilateral ties, the Hungarian support for Macedonia’s EU membership, and the countries’ alliance within NATO, the press release says.