The Foreign Ministry today dismissed allegations from VMRO-DPMNE that Minister Bujar Osmani rigged the 1.8 million EUR contract for construction work related to an OSCE conference that Macedonia is organizing in December. The contract went to a company owned by the nephew of a late top DUI official, and the company is a major contributor of money to DUI – while having unusual luck in winning public contracts.

Of the four competitors, the Eurovia company made the most competitive offer and it was chosen for economical allocation of funds. We responsibly say that there was no influence peddling or irregularities in the selection of the contractor, the Ministry said in a statement, accusing VMRO of harming the reputation of OSCE.