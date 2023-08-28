Borce Stamenov, head of an organization from Kavadarci that donates used computers to people in need, informed the public that his office was broken into and a number of valuable devices were stolen.
Stamenov, known for the Donate a computer campaign that has received great support in the public, said that the thieves stole 6 or 7 MacBook pro devices, 5 Lenovo laptops and between 20 and 25 SSD hard drives. He urged the public to notify him if somebody tries to sell them the devices.
