Skopje: VMRO-DPMNE expects to win in Gazi Baba in the first round Macedonia 17.10.2021 / 21:23 Another of the major municipalities in Skopje, Gazi Baba, was added to the list where VMRO-DPMNE expects a win in the first round. VMRO candidate Boban Stefkovski stands against hte SDSM incumbent Boris Georgievski. Gazi Bababorce Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 08.10.2021 Mickoski: We are different, they believe in tenders, I believe in Macedonia and its people Macedonia 07.09.2021 In these elections, the people will choose hope, prosperity, work and projects, instead of crime and corruption Macedonia 07.09.2021 Mickoski: Arsovska and Stefkovski will present their vision for Gazi Baba and Skopje Macedonia News BESA’s Kasami says he is in the lead in the race in Tetovo, as he heads to a run-off against Teuta Arifi Run-off in Struga between the DUI and Albanian opposition candidates Mickoski addresses his jubilant supporters, declares a major victory for VMRO-DPMNE SDSM’s Kostadinov declares victory in Strumica SDSM hopes to be saved by Albanian voters in the runoff race in Skopje VMRO-DPMNE moves Butel in the win column, completes its rout of SDSM in Skopje Nikoloski urges Zaev to come out and congratulate VMRO-DPMNE on their victory VMRO-DPMNE maintains its lead in Bitola .
Comments are closed for this post.