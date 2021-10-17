Macedonia

Nikoloski urges Zaev to come out and congratulate VMRO-DPMNE on their victory

VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski called on Zoran Zaev to address the public in face of the drubbing his SDSM party faced in the local elections, and to acknowledge his defeat. I think it is fair that Zoran Zaev now comes out and congratulates VMRO-DPMNE on our victory. This is just the...