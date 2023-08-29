Each and every DUI minister has his own firm, and each and every one of them is pumping the citizens’ money through corruptive tenders, the VMRO-DPMNE leader responded to a reporter’s question about the latest sandal with MoFA Bujar Osmani, who transferred an enormous amount of money for refurbishing a sports hall intended for the OSCE ministerial meeting to a nephew of a DUI ex-minister.

“By that, they intended to legitimize the organizer of the OSCE ministerial conference – and that is Bujar Osmani in his capacity of minister of foreign affairs – because no one really asked Kovachevski for anything. He is only told that he will be a prime minister for one more day and that he doesn’t need to worry about anything else because he is not capable of anything else. He is told that he has resources at his disposal, beautiful vehicles to drive him around, people calling him a prime minister – everything else is not his business. So, no one really asks him for anything. Bujar Osmani has his own firm and he engaged it. The firm is, of course, a DUI sponsor”, Mickoki said.

VMRO-DPMNE’s chairperson also stressed that after the change in governing power, everyone who violated the positive laws will face justice, and all of those who think that can evade the punishment are deluding themselves.