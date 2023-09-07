Customs officers have prevented an attempt to illegally put onto Macedonia’s pharmaceutical market four tons of prescription medications for erectile dysfunction in men, the Customs Administration said in a press release.

They seized 48,000 boxes of Kamagra 100mg oral jelly; 10,530 strips of Kamagra 100mg tablets; and 7,000 boxes of Cenforce 100mg and 150mg pills. The erectile dysfunction drugs were worth MKD 41.7 million, according to the Customs Administration.

The importing company did not have a valid wholesale drug license.

Also, the medications were not approved by the Macedonian Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices nor registered in the state’s Register of Medicinal Products.

Charges will be filed against the importer over the suspected illegal trading, a crime punishable under Article 277 of the Criminal Code, the release says.

“The Customs Administration protects the health of citizens by making sure the pharmaceutical supply chain is reliable and safe and by preventing trade in pharmaceuticals that are not approved by the country’s medicines agency,” the release adds.