President Stevo Pendarovski will sign the hastily adopted changes to the criminal code that greatly reduce sentences for abuse of office – the crime that was used on massive scale for politically motivated persecution of opposition officials, and which the ruling DUI – SDSM coalition now apparently fears will soon be used against them.

The proposal caused outrage in the public and is condemned by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party. Pendarovski’s explanation is that the proposal will help confiscate ill-gotten property more easily.