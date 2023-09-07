As a member of the working group for the preparation of the new Criminal Law, I was not introduced to the proposed amendments to the provisions on certain official criminal acts and the criminal association, Law Professor Aleksandra Deanovska, the only one of the three-member working group who agreed to talk publicly said on Thursday.

“I was only involved in the preparation of the draft Criminal Code published on ENER in July 2022. That version of the draft Criminal Code revised Item 5 of Article 353, by separating the “abuse of public purchases” in a separate item”, Professor Deanoska said.