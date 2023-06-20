“On June18, 2023, a car with German license plates, driven by a German citizen traveling with another person, was reported at the Deve Bair border crossing on their way out of the country. During a detailed search over the vehicle, customs officials in specially made bunkers found 67 packages of marijuana weighing 71 kg,” the Customs Administration said in a statement.

The drugs and vehicle have been temporarily detained and the Department for Control and Investigations of the Customs Administration has filed a criminal report against the persons to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.