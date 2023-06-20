Deputy PM for European Affairs Bojan Marichikj says all demands or conditions set by VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski within the scope of the Negotiating Framework are worth contemplating.

“Mickoski put forward several conditions and I find it good that dialogue has begun while crossing that taboo line over the voting and the support for inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution Preamble. And not only the Bulgarians but also Slovenians, Croats, Montenegrins and others. It is good it is no longer taboo to vote for the constitutional revision. On the other hand, all demands or conditions of Mr.Mickoski are worth contemplating, those based on reality and within the scope of the Negotiating Framework,” Deputy PM Marichikj told the Macedonian Radio.

According to him, delayed enforcement of the constitutional amendments goes beyond the Negotiating Framework and brings the country back to the negotiating table with EU and Bulgaria.

“This certainly means going many steps back and I don’t think we need this. However, all other aspects regarding the formula of a broad government – who and when, and under what conditions – all of this is worth discussing if it favors VMRO-DPMNE’s position to vote for the constitutional amendments,” says Marichikj.

He says Macedonia is one of the more delicate countries in the region because of its unique path to the EU.

“A truly difficult road burdened by bilateral issues with Greece and Bulgaria, and a long wait for the start of the accession negotiations. I think that everyone believes Macedonia deserves to continue the negotiations it started last year, and complete them in the shortest time possible, resulting in the country’s inclusion in the next enlargement round,” adds Marichikj.

The Deputy PM says Macedonia has seen serious support to its Euro-integration process, most recently through the German Bundestag resolution, demonstrating that Berlin is behind the country and its citizens while noting that the Macedonian identity and language are under no threat during the negotiations process.