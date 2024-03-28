The European Union’s fraud investigation unit OLAF is seeking 2.2 million EUR back, after the funds were abused by the Erasmus+ program. The abuse happened between 2016 and 2018, and the Agency managing Erasmus funding was informed that the money need to be returned.

Marko Gjorgievski, head of the Agency that manages the program, said that the case is being prosecuted, but is still in the preliminary stage of investigation by state prosecutors. He specified that there were irregularities with the submissions of 22 applicants who received grants. The total sum that needs to be returned amounts to 2.276 million EUR. He is approaching the Government to see what can be done with regard to EU’s request.