VMRO-DPMNE just announced the complete lists of their candidates for the coming general elections. Party Vice President Timco Mucunski held a press conference to declare that these will be the winning lists that will ensure a major victory for the conservative party.

The elections are about what kind of Macedonia we want. The ones in power want a shuttered, humiliated, criminalized Macedonia. We, and the people, want and will fight for a Macedonia of the people. With functional institutions, and a normalized system of governance, Mucunski said.

Party leader Hristijan Mickoski leads the list in the 1st electoral district, where he will face his main competitor, SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski. Mickoski is followed by economic expert Gordana Kocovska Dimitrievska, doctor Sinisa Stojanovski, law professor Ivanka Vasilevska, party spokeswoman Marija Miteva, Sergej Popov from the party’s youth wing.

Former Transportation Minister and VMRO Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski leads the list in the 2nd electoral district, which covers Skopje’s suburbs, Kumanovo and the north-east of Macedonia. Colonel Dragan Kovacki leads the list in the third electoral district, which covers Veles, Stip and the east of the country. He is followed by the head of the party’s group in Parliament Nikola Micevski and Rasela Mizrahi, the first Jewish member of the Macedonian Government.

Party Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski is first in the 4th district, covering the south-east of the country, followed by former Foreign Minister Antonio Milososki.

The party’s Secretary General Gjorgjija Sajkoski leads the list in the 5th district, covering Ohrid, Bitola and the rest of the south-west of Macedonia. In the 6th district, the party list is led by Dafina Stojanoska, member of Parliament from Gostivar.

