VMRO-DPMNE just announced the complete lists of their candidates for the coming general elections. Party Vice President Timco Mucunski held a press conference to declare that these will be the winning lists that will ensure a major victory for the conservative party.
The elections are about what kind of Macedonia we want. The ones in power want a shuttered, humiliated, criminalized Macedonia. We, and the people, want and will fight for a Macedonia of the people. With functional institutions, and a normalized system of governance, Mucunski said.
Party leader Hristijan Mickoski leads the list in the 1st electoral district, where he will face his main competitor, SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski. Mickoski is followed by economic expert Gordana Kocovska Dimitrievska, doctor Sinisa Stojanovski, law professor Ivanka Vasilevska, party spokeswoman Marija Miteva, Sergej Popov from the party’s youth wing.
Former Transportation Minister and VMRO Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski leads the list in the 2nd electoral district, which covers Skopje’s suburbs, Kumanovo and the north-east of Macedonia. Colonel Dragan Kovacki leads the list in the third electoral district, which covers Veles, Stip and the east of the country. He is followed by the head of the party’s group in Parliament Nikola Micevski and Rasela Mizrahi, the first Jewish member of the Macedonian Government.
Party Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski is first in the 4th district, covering the south-east of the country, followed by former Foreign Minister Antonio Milososki.
The party’s Secretary General Gjorgjija Sajkoski leads the list in the 5th district, covering Ohrid, Bitola and the rest of the south-west of Macedonia. In the 6th district, the party list is led by Dafina Stojanoska, member of Parliament from Gostivar.
ED 1
1. Hristijan Mickoski
2. Gordana Kochovska Dimitrievska
3. Coalition representative
4. Sinisha Stojanovski
5. Betty Stamenkovska
6. Tony Jarevski
7. Ivan Zivkovski
8. Ljupcho Prendzov
9. Maria Miteva
10. Ivanka Vasilevska
11. Coalition representative
12. Velika Stojkova Serafimovska
13. Sergey Popov
14. Jane Miceski
15. Bisera Zlateska
16. Katerina Dimitrovska
17. Igor Nikovski
18. Martin Stojanovski
19. Alexandra Nikolovska
20. Todor Konevski
ED 2
1. Vlado Misajlovski
2. Jaklina Peshevska
3. Coalition representative
4. Boban Nikolovski
5. Bojan Stojanovski
6. Karolina Naskovska
7. Zoran Kocevski
8. Brane Petrushevski
9. Diana Ilievska
10. Emilia Angelova
11. Coalition representative
12. Ercan Demiri
13. Vesna Dodevska
14. Zoran Bajovski
15. Ivica Dimkovski
16. Danny Milevski
17. Gabi Kalkova
18. Nikola Stojkovski
19. Martina Ristovska
20. Valentina Petrovska
ED 3
1. Dragan Kovacki
2. Nikola Micevski
3. Rashela Mizrahi
4. Igor Zdravkovski
5. Coalition representative
6. Blagica Lasovska
7. Mile Lefkov
8. Daniela Hristova
9. Maria Petrushevska
10. Dushko Ivanov
11. Alexander Yamalov
12. Dragana Bojkovska
13. Emil Spasovski
14. Dragana Arsova
15. Stole Krakutovski
16. Ljupco Spirov
17. Gordana Barbashka
18. Jordancho Kostadinov
19. Martin Efremovski
20. Ankita Anakieva
ED 4
1. Aleksander Nikoloski
2. Antonio Milososki
3. Eli Panova
4. Dejan Prodanoski
5. Zoran Jovanchev
6. Angelinka Petkova
7. Petar Risteski
8. Zlatko Penkov
9. Monika Ristesca
10. Julia Tusheva
11. Zhan Drvoshanov
12. Petar Markov
13. Biljana Kuzmanovska
14. Vesna Gjorgjieva
15. Mito Andonov
16. Jadranka Pockova
17. Natalia Dimitrieva
18. Gotse Dedinec
19. Sasho Graoroski
20. Nikola Zlateski
ED 5
1. Gjorgjija Sajkoski
2. Olga Lozanovska
3. Sasho Donev
4. Pece Milevski
5. Jovan Jauleski
6. Lidija Petkovska
7. Mewmed Jaffery
8. Kire Bozinovski
9. Silvana Angelevska
10. Gracia Bakrachevska
11. Laze Jakimovski
12. Gjorgi Vlajkinovski
13. Blagica Krsteska
14. Nikola Drangovski
15. Leon Mersovski
16. Menche Markovska Andreeva
17. Biljana Stefanovska
18. Janeta Petresca
19. Martin Ivanoski
20. Gjorgi Shoposki
ED 6
1. Dafina Stojanoska
2. Alexander Veljanovski
3. Valentina Marchevska
4. Coalition representative
5. Verica Apostolovska
6. Vancho Milevski
7. Alisherif Sinani
8. Aneta Qiroska
9. Anita Boskoska Jovanoska
10. Misho Marinkovski
11. Brane Stojchevski
12. Verica Tofilovska
13. Ivana Saveska
14. Daniela Apostolovska
15. Dean Trpesky
16. Marina Petrovska
17. Goran Zafirovski
18. Tanja Sibinovska
19. Liliana Spirevska
20. Alexandra Spiroska
