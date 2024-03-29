Two individuals who were being held as part of an investigation into the death of a doctor in the Zelezara settlement of Skopje have been placed under a 48-hour house arrest order by the public prosecutor.

The Skopje Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Friday that the measure has been requested since evidence is still being gathered for the investigation.

On Thursday, Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski informed the media that three individuals had been taken into custody in relation to the homicide. “According to what I know, one more person has been taken into custody, making three people in total. The search was conducted late at night, and further investigational efforts are ongoing to determine what transpired. As soon as we obtain more details, we will notify the public He said that preliminary investigations do not link the victim’s occupation to the murder’s motivation.

Last week, a 67-year-old Skopje doctor was discovered dead from multiple stab wounds inside his car. When he failed to come home from work, his sons began searching for him and eventually located him.help.

