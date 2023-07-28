The crucial message on the constitutional amendments is that there is no serious objection to the text of the amendments, they do not affect any identity issue – it is a mere technical amendment to the Constitution, PM Kovachevski stated on Friday.

“Therefrom, the lies about the alleged “bulgarization” of the Macedonian people are denied, except for several Russian bots and bought politicians and analysts, who have to repeat that due to the lucrative awards they receive, but there is no significance to what they say”, PM Kovachevski said.

According to Kovachevski, we shouldn’t fear an external veto this time, because it will come from within.