Dimitar Kovachevski is lying about not knowing of Ramiz Merko’s crimes and involvement in judicial proceedings. SDS is in coalition with DUI and bring all decisions and conduct the crimes together, the VMRO-DPMNE Friday statement reads.

Merko couldn’t influence the courts, abuse the office, and conduct a significant corruption, as the US State Department noted, without the direct support of Ahmeti and Kovachevski.

If Kovachevski didn’t know of Merko’s crimes, does he at least knows about the €30 million Business Center Soravia, bought by Ali Ahmeti’s nephew, or about Artan Grubi’s brother, who bought an exclusive business space for pennies?

All persons that are directly or indirectly involved in this scandal must be held responsible. The institutions are aware of SDS and DUI’s crimes and corruption, and instead of remaining silent and attempting to conceal the scandal, they must react immediately, reads the party statement.