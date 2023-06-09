The former prosecutor Vojo Dimovski warns that Macedonia is threatened by a new veto from Holland, perhaps the worst so far, compared to which the Bulgarian one will be “a piece of cake”.

“It is really unnecessary to spread panic that EU will close its doors to us if we don’t accept the constitutional changes under the Bulgarian diktat. It is “a piece of cake” compared to the Holland’s veto, rightfully based on the ruins we call a judicial system. The Dutch will remind us on the destroyed and subjugated Prosecution Office, the “lost inn space” personnel of the judicial and prosecutors’ councils, completely degraded Constitutional Court…”, the former prosecutor warns.