The VMRO-DPMNE MP and member of the Executive Board, Antonio Milosovski stated on Wednesday that even if his party accepts Kovacevski invitation into the current Government – which we won’t – the party’s goal would be to fight corruption, not to be an extra.

“If VMRO-DPMNE joins the Government, the contract with Behtel&Enka would be published immediately! It is illogical for opposition party not to fight the corruption. However, Kovacevski would give up on everything he has, but not on DUI, because everything he has he owes to DUI,” Milosovski said.