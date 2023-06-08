A Government without DUI guarantees protection from electoral abuses and a quality control over the process, writes daily Republika.

For years now the ethnic Albanian opposition parties complain that DUI steals every elections, by various abuses of the electoral process, by pressuring and bribing the voters. Two decades these parties are unable to remove DUI from the power, mostly because of the indecisiveness and disunity, because of the desire of their leaders to taste the power, even for a few months, so they repeatedly accept the rules imposed by the same Ali Ahmeti who they constantly and loudly criticize.

These circumstances that, of course, would nor have been possible without the servility of the characterless SDS, provided DUI with comfortable terrain for political games, and to play table tennis with both, SDS and the opposition Albanian parties by inviting them to and throwing them out of the Government according to their current needs.

Therefore, it is of utmost necessity to tear DUI off the Government, where it is deeply rooted after 20 years in power, and thus have plenty opportunities to influence the elections. DUI’s departure will finally provide for fair elections for the smaller ethnic Albanian parties, and will also make possible the establishment of aa Government that won’t abuse the ethnic Albanian parties, as DUI did all these years.