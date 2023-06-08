What we propose is a transitional government valid until the next elections, after that the voters will decide, the VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski clarified on Thursday.

“It is prudent to be part of that process, because it will allow us to prevent possible electoral abuses, because it is important to ensure a credible electoral process that will reassure the citizens that everything is in accordance to the laws and the Constitution”, he said.

Mickoski also emphasized that the proposed transitional government would be composed of all parties present in this Parliamentary Assembly, with exception of the Democratic Union for Integration, which would be beneficial to the ethnic Albanian opposition parties.

“The next Prime Minister of Macedonia won’t take the office because SDS and DUI made a deal, but because the majority of the MPs in the Parliament voted for that person. This is what VMRO-DPMNE proposed, and we are still waiting for the response from SDS”, Mickoski added.

Regarding the constitutional amendments, MIckoski reiterated the party’s position that they would vote for them only if the amendments come into force when Macedonia officially becomes part of the EU.

“Even if we accept to vote for the constitutional amendments now, they won’t be valid until our membership in the EU. In practice, this means that the amendments will not be included in the Constitution until Macedonia becomes an EU member country. In that manner, we are protecting our identity, and we are conveying the message that there will be no more concessions harmful to our identity”, Mickoski pointed out.