The Minster of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, attends on Thursday the ministerial meeting of the Gllobal Coalition Against Daesh/ISIS, which takes place in Riyad, Saudi Arabia.

This year’s meeting is organized by the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, and the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.

Representatives of 86 countries from five continents will attend this years’ meeting.