PM Kovachevski’s statement that “Russian bots” are against the constitutional amendments offended and humiliated the Macedonian citizens, especially the ethnic Macedonians. Kovachevski has no political legitimacy (he wasn’t elected), nor the political capacity to achieve national unity to solve the problem that he created. The Macedonians in Macedonia are not Russian bots, but proud people that rightfully react to Kovachevski’s bad policies in foreign affairs, education, and the economy, VMRO-DPMNE reacted to Kovachevski’s statement.

“If Kovachevski is so concerned about Russian bots, he should ask the services under his command which SDSM officials provided Macedonian citizenship for the Russian-Ukranian oligarch Onishchenko. What DUI officials met with Abdul-Vayed Niyazov, ex-MP in the Rusian Duma and founder of the association “Muslims in Support of President Putin”, VMRO-DPMNE MP Miloshoski asks.