A whole 7.5% of the respondents in the last public opinion poll choose Hristijan Mickoski as the most popular politician, who they trust the most. Only 4.5% trust PM Kovachevski, the latest poll by Brima Gallup on July 21, on a sample of 1211 adult Macedonian citizens reveals.

The DUI leader Ali Ahmeti leads in the ethnic Albanian political block with 5.1%.

VMRO-DPMNE is the party of choice for 19.5% of respondents, while 13.6 of them would stick to the current ruling party, SDSM.

With 5.9% DUI remains the party with the largest support among the ethnic Albanians, closely followed by BESA with 4.8%. The Alliance for the Albanians would win 3.2% of the votes.

Regarding the preelection coalitions, ethnic Albanis would massively support a coalition between BESA, Alternative, and Izet Mexhity’s “Fiery Group”(DUI fraction) with 26%, while 23.4% of them would vote for a coalition between DUI, Alliance for Albanians, and DPA.

An astonishing 70% of the respondents think that the country is going in the wrong direction. Only 21% of them think that the current Government is doing a good job.