The Vice-PM on Good Governance, Slavitsa Grkovska, met on Friday with legal expert Branko Hrvatin, who will head the EU team on an assessment mission in the Judicial Council of the Republic of Macedonia.

The former Croatian Supreme Judge is visiting the country in order to make the necessary preparation for the work of the EU assessment mission, which will take place in September. The mission will investigate the Judicial Council’s institutional framework and propose short-term and long-term solutions.

Regretfully, we witness the loss of credibility of the Judicial Council, which is one if the most significant institutions, commissioned to guarantee independence, objectiveness, efficacy, and quality in the judicial system, so it can no longer carry out the delegated task”. reads te Vice-PM Grkovska’s statement after the meeting.