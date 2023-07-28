The entire Government is focused on negotiation with one village in northwestern Macedonia in order to convince the inhabitants to pay their electricity bills, something that everyone else does without thinking, the VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, commented on the events in Slupchane on his visit to the municipality of Vevchani.

Here, in Vevchani, over 90% of the inhabitants pay their bills and their taxes. I am asking: why should these people be second-tier citizens, do they have to blow up the power stations to attract attention to their problems? There should be no privileged citizens”, Mickoski said.